Patanjali’s ₹1,000 cr juice unit to open in Nagpur on March 9

Patanjali’s food and herbal park in MIHAN-SEZ, Nagpur, is going to witness the grand opening of its juice production unit on March 9 at 10 AM.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will inaugurate the facility, with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, Patanjali Group’s Baba Ramdev, and Acharya Balkrishna as key guests. This marks a major milestone for the project, which had its foundation stone laid in 2016.

The large-scale initiative will source most of its raw materials from farmers in Vidarbha, boosting local agriculture and rural livelihoods. Baba Ramdev himself shared a video inviting everyone to the event, mentioning his arrival in Nagpur on March 8.

Patanjali has invested over ₹1,000 crore in this massive project, securing more than 100 acres within MIHAN’s Special Economic Zone (SEZ). The company has a total of 418 acres in the region and plans to develop the facility in phases.

State-of-the-art machinery has already been installed, and production of some products has begun. With the official inauguration now set, the long-awaited operations will soon be in full swing.

This food park is likely to be a game-changer for local farmers, especially those involved in citrus farming. The facility will require approximately 800 to 900 tonnes of oranges daily for juice production, providing a stable market and better earnings for cultivators.

Apart from juice, there will also be other food products, creating significant employment opportunities in the region around Nagpur.

Baba Ramdev has emphasized that this venture will contribute to the economic growth of Vidarbha and support thousands of farmers and workers directly and indirectly.