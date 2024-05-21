Patanjali University’s men’s and women’s teams win gold at All India Inter-University Woodball Championship 2023-24

Patanjali University emerged overall champions, clinching gold at the All India Inter-University Woodball Championship 2023-24 held at JNCT Professional University, Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

The four-day event, hosted by JNCT Professional University for the first time, saw the participation of 550 athletes from 35 universities.

Madhya Pradesh Director General of Police, Mr. Shailesh Singh, attended the finals as the chief guest.

Advertisement

In the men’s category, Kartikeya, Dhruv Dev, Sudhanshu, Sachin, Deepak, and Hemant, and in the women’s category, Aditi Sati, Riya, Sneha, Anushka, Samriddhi Thapliyal, and Niharika won gold medals in the team event, bringing glory to Patanjali University.

Additionally, Riya and Anushka also clinched gold in the doubles competition.

Upon their return to Patanjali University, the victorious teams were congratulated by the Vice-Chancellor, Acharya Balkrishna, Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Mahavir Agrawal, Registrar Dr. Praveen Poonia, Dean of Discipline and Faculty Chairperson Dr. Sadhvi Devpriya, and other faculty members.

All the faculty members extended their best wishes and blessings for the upcoming competitions, including the Asian Beach Games 2025 in Goa and the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand.