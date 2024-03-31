Patanjali Ayurved Hospital’s free health camp benefits hundreds

A two-day free medical camp and medicine distribution program was organised by the Patanjali Ayurved Hospital in Ghanoura and Ibrahimpur villages from March 30-31.

During the free medical camp, a total of 250 and 350 villagers, respectively benefited from the health initiative.

The health camp featured informative sessions by various experts.

Professor Dr. Pratyush Kumar Singh enlightened attendees about the adoption and significance of Ayurvedic medical practices, while Professor Dr. S.M. Tripathi shared insights on medicinal plants.

Dr. Priyanka Bandhwa stressed the importance of combating malnutrition among children.

Furthermore, Dr. Agarwal conducted examinations and provided medications for patients with ear and nose ailments.

The camp saw contributions from Dr. Rachit Gupta, Dr. Anju Yadav, Dr. Ritu, Dr. Vivek, Dr. Shivam, and Dr. Prajjwal, along with the support of camp coordinators Chetan Ji and Bhim Aroda.

The event was a testament to the dedication of the healthcare professionals and the collaborative effort to improve the well-being of rural communities.