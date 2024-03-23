Patanjali Ayurved Hospital organises free health camp in Majri Imlikhera

Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved Hospital on Friday organised a free health camp in remote Uttarakhand village of Majri Imlikhera. During the free health camp held under the supervision of Dr. Professor Anil Kumar, Ayurvedic medicines were distributed to to villagers.

Some 250 villagers sought health benefits during the free health camp.

Dr. Anil Kumar, serving as the supervisor at the health camp, provided attendees with valuable health-related information, emphasizing the significance of holistic well-being.

Additionally, Prof. Dr. Pratyush Kumar Singh enlightened participants about Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) and raised awareness about preventive measures during the camp.

The event saw the active involvement of several healthcare professionals including Dr. Gracy Sokaya, Dr. Rachit Gupta, Dr. Himanshu, Dr. Sakshi, as well as camp coordinator Chetan Ji and pharmacist Vipin, who collectively contributed their expertise and support towards the success of the initiative.