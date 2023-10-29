Passenger train derails in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram

At least three persons were killed and several others sustained injuries after a passenger train traveling from Visakhapatnam to Rayagada derailed in Andhra Pradesh’s Vizianagaram district on Sunday.

According to initial reports, bogies derailed after a train going from Vizianagaram to Raigad hit a passenger train travelling on the same route from Vishakapatnam to Palasa. Rescue work is underway.

Andhra Pradesh | A passenger train which was going to Rayagada from Visakhapatnam derailed in Vizianagaram district. More details awaited: Divisional Railway Manager Advertisement (Pictures taken by locals shared with ANI) <a href=”https://t.co/ZcynNnoJye”>pic.twitter.com/ZcynNnoJye — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2023

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s office said that he has ordered officials to rush the spot with quick relief measures and insure injured get prompt medical services.

The CM expressed deep shock over the Kantakapalli train accident and asked authorities to keep him updated about the incident.

“The CM expressed deep shock over the Kantakapalli train accident incident in Vizianagaram district. He ordered the officials to take quick relief measures and ensure that the injured get prompt medical services. The Chief Minister advised to send as many ambulances as possible from the nearby districts of Visakhapatnam and Anakapalli and make all kinds of arrangements to provide medical treatment in the nearby hospitals. The details regarding the incident should be reported to him from time to time,” his office put out the statement on its official X statement.

This is a developing story and more details will added as soon as we get them.