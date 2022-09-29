“Party’s internal talks go on in politics, we will solve it”: Rajasthan CM claims

Breaking his silence after three days of turmoil leading to 92 MLAs resignation in Congress party over holding CLP meeting in presence of two senior observers, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said it was family talks in the party that were common in politics, and it would be resolved together.

“Media mein jo chal raha hai, choti-moti baatein hoti rahati hain, ghar ki baatein hain, politics mein chalta rahata hai, hum sab milkar solve kar lenge” (What is going on in the media, small things keep happening, there is always talks in family or party, it goes on in politics, we will all solve it together)”, Gehlot told the media at Delhi airport whose video clip was circulated by CM-Media last mid night.

“We work under Congress President and Congress is disciplined party that I am seeing for the last 50 years when late Mrs Indira Gandhi was the President. We all believe that the Party President is number one in Congress. Now Mrs Sonia Gandhi is leading the party and the decision would be taken in her leadership in a discipline way. In my view, the media has to recognize prevailing issues of the country,” he said.

Authors, journalists, intellectuals and others are being called +desh drohi+ (anti-nationals) and jailed for years. Rahul Gandhi is taking Yatra on these reasons and he is worried over these. Inflation, unemployment, growing autocracy tendency needed countrymen’s attention and for the Congress party these are the main issues, he added.

Political observers and a few close sources of Chief Minister have predicted that Gehlot would not contest the party President election and may not file his nomination papers.

“As compared to Sunday when the Congress witnessed a high voltage drama before CLP meeting now Gehlot appeared very confident and his body language showed last night before leaving for Delhi to serve the state for remaining period of 14 months”, the sources told SNS.

Before Gehlot boarded his special plane last night, Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, the Food and Civil supply Minister and the Government spokesman, has said the Chief Minister would not resign from his post in view of the ongoing nomination process for the party President post in Delhi.

“Whether Gehlot will file his nomination for the very post, it is known to either CM sahib or the party high command”, Khachariyawas, said.

There was a complete silence on the Sachin Pilot faction of MLAs and five ministers as they were not seen speaking or interacting with the Media since Sunday last. Pilot is camping in Delhi for the last two days.

Full page display advertisements on up coming Invest Summit (October 7/8) carrying Gehlot’s pictures and message have appeared in newspapers today. This gives enough indication of Gehlot’s continuation as CM. Last night before going to Delhi, CM also announced a raise of 4 pc DA in employees and pensionser’s salaries.