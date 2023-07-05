“Party symbol is not going anywhere…people, workers are with us”: Sharad Pawar at crucial meeting amid NCP crisis

Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, who is battling a crisis in the party triggered by his nephew Ajit Pawar joining the Shinde-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra, said at a crucial party meeting here that the NCP symbol is “not going anywhere” and that they were not hungry for power and will keep working for people.

“The party symbol is with us, it is not going anywhere. The people and party workers who brought us to power are with us,” Pawar said at a meeting convened by him at YB Chavan Auditorium even as the rival group held a simultaneous meeting at Mumbai Education Trust (MET) Bandra. Sharad Pawar’s daughter Supriya Sule, MP and party leaders Anil Deshmukh, Balasaheb Patil, Ashok Pawar, Jayant Patil and Rohit Pawar were among those present.

The crisis in Nationalist Congress Party has been triggered by Ajit Pawar switching sides on Sunday and joining the Eknath Shinde-BJP government as Deputy Chief Minister. Eight other NCP MLAs took oath on Sunday with Pawar as ministers.

Sharad Pawar termed the meeting as “historic” and slammed the group led by Ajit Pawar saying they had not followed any procedure.

“We weren’t taken into confidence by the MLAs who decided to split. Ajit Pawar faction has not followed any procedure. Ajit Pawar should have spoken to me if he had any problems. If he had something on his mind he could have approached me,” the NCP chief said.

He also attacked the BJP for joining hands with those it had called “corrupt”.

“You (BJP) called the NCP corrupt. So, why have you allied with the NCP now?…Whatever happened to Uddhav Thackeray has been repeated,” he said.

Eknath Shinde, who is Maharashtra Chief Minister now, had split the Shiv Sena which was led by Uddhav Thackeray.

Sharad Pawar told his supporters and NCP workers that they have to keep marching ahead despite the hurdles.

“We don’t have hunger for power; we will keep working for the people. Today, the entire country is watching us…This meeting is historic for NCP. We have to keep marching ahead despite the hurdles in our way,” he said.

Pawar’s remarks on NCP election symbol ‘clock’ came amid the feud between the two factions reaching the Election Commission.

The Election Commission has received a petition from Ajit Pawar staking claim to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the party symbol, sources said.

The sources said the Election Commission has also received a caveat from Jayant Patil, who is with the Sharad Pawar group. He also informed the panel that they have initiated a disqualification process against nine MLAs who joined the Eknath Shinde-BJP government in the state on Sunday.

The sources said action will be taken by the poll panel as per the extant legal framework.

They said ECI had received a petition under Para 15 of the Symbols Order, 1968 from Ajit Pawar on June 30, 2023 followed by 40 odd affidavits of MPs/MLAs/MLCs dated June 30 (received in Commission on July 5).

The sources said the poll panel also received a resolution unanimously electing Ajit Pawar as NCP president.

The parallel meetings came after the two factions announced crucial appointments to assert their control over the party.

The NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar has taken affidavits from party workers to show their allegiance at MET Bandra.

Addressing the gathering in Bandra meeting, Ajit Pawar took a swipe at his uncle urging him to step down and give a chance to the new generation.

“You (Sharad Pawar) give us your blessings…The other day, he went to the YB Chavan Memorial…I have also been there…but you are 83, aren’t you going to stop?… Give us your blessings and we will pray that you live a long life,” Ajit Pawar said.

Sharad Pawar group has moved a disqualification petition against the nine MLAs to Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar.

Apart from Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Patil, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Mundo, Dharmaraobaba Atram, Aditi Tatkare, Sanjay Bansode and Anil Patil joined Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis Maharashtra government as ministers on Sunday.

Sharad Pawar has also removed Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare from the party for “anti-party activities”.

“Your actions of supporting Ajit Pawar and the eight other MLAs, who have sworn oath as Ministers in violation of the party’s direction and mandate, ex-facie amount to anti-party activities and that you deemed to have voluntarily left the membership of Nationalist Congress Party,” Pawar said in a communication which was also sent to the two party MPs.