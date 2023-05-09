Partha Mazumder takes over of NTPC (Eastern Region -II)

Partha Mazumder has assumed charge as regional executive director (Eastern Region -II) NTPC. He will be heading the Eastern Region II of NTPC and shall look after the power stations and projects situated in Odisha, Jharkhand and Assam.

In a career spanning over more than 38 years, Mazumder served the NTPC, a Maharatna Company, in various departments like Operation & Maintenance, Fuel Management, Technical Services at different Power Projects/Stations, and also in the Corporate Business Development, Consultancy Wing and Coal Mining.

Mazumder joined the NTPC in the year 1985 as an engineering executive trainee after graduating in mechanical engineering from the Jadavpur University, Kolkata. He also holds a PG certificate in business management from XLRI Jamshedpur. He is a certified Level D in project management from IPMA (International Project Management Association).

Mazumder had earlier worked in NTPC projects/offices like Korba, Farakka, Eastern Region-I Headquarter, Patna, Corporate Centre New Delhi before joining the Coal Mining Group at Noida.

He has held prominent positions as head of Coal Mining, Business Development, and Consultancy Wing at Corporate Centre. He also headed Pakri-Barwadih, Talaipalli, Chatti-Bariatu and Kerandari Coal Mining projects.

A veteran in the power sector and coal mining sector, Mazumder brings with him rich experience along with dynamic leadership qualities. Prior to the current assignment, he served as the Regional Executive Director NTPC (Coal Mining) at Ranchi.