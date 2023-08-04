Parliament witnesses ruckus by Opposition over Manipur issue

Both the Houses of Parliament witnessed ruckus by the Opposition over the Manipur issue on Friday.

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day amid pandemonium created by both the Opposition party members and the treasury benches. The House will reconvene on Monday at 11 am.

Soon after the House reassembled after its first adjournment at 12 noon, the Opposition party members reiterated their demand to hold a comprehensive discussion on the Manipur ethnic violence issue under Rule 267.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar declined all the 48 notices given under Rule 267 by the Opposition MPs pointing out that they are not ready to discuss Manipur violence even after the assurance given by the chair that there will not be any time limit during the discussion on the issue and that each members will be allocated as much time as they want.

Meanwhile, BJP MP from Rajasthan Ghanshyam Tiwari raised a point related to crime against women in Rajasthan and sought a discussion on the issue too.

Leader of the Upper House Piyush Goyal also requested the chair to conduct a discussion over crime against women in Rajasthan.

“It is a very serious matter and the Rajasthan Government has failed to protect the dignity of the women in the state,” Piyush Goyal said.

At the same time, treasury benches started sloganeering “Charcha ho, Charcha ho, Rajasthan pe charcha ho” (there should be a discussion on Rajasthan).

Amid the din, the Chairman adjourned the House for the day to meet at 11 am on August 7.

In the Lok Sabha, the House passed the Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill, 2023 and the Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023, within 40 minutes after short discussions through voice vote, amid protests by opposition members over the Manipur violence.

As the House convened at 12 pm, Opposition members arrived and stood in the Well of the House, displaying placards and shouting slogans.

Rajendra Agrawal, who was officiating the proceedings, urged them to stop the protests and let the House function.

“Yesterday was good (as the discussion on Delhi services bill was held with opposition also participating in it). There should be discussion on the House like yesterday,” Agrawal said.

Amid protests, the House took up the two bills for discussion and passing.

Even the Anusandhan National Research Foundation Bill, 2023 was introduced in Lok Sabha, which aims to set up the Anusandhan National Research Foundation.