Parliament summoned for special session from 18-22 Sept

Parliament has been summoned to meet for a special session from 18th to 22nd September, notifications from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha secretariats said on Saturday.

In its notification, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said “the Thirteenth Session of Seventeenth Lok Sabha will commence on Monday, 18th September, 2023. Subject to exigencies of Government Business, the Session is likely to conclude on Friday, the 22th September, 2023.”

President Droupadi Murmu has summoned the Rajya Sabha to meet on Monday, 18th September. Subject to exigencies of business, the session is likely to conclude on Friday, the 22nd September, a Rajya Sabha press communiqué said.

Advertisement