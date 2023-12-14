Probe into Parliament security breach reveals more conspirators

The initial investigation into Wednesday’s Parliament security breach has revealed that the main conspirator is still at large and efforts are on to nab him, police sources said on Thursday.

According to news agency ANI, citing sources in the Delhi police, the accused had conducted a recce outside the Parliament.

The sources mentioned that all the accused were associated with a social media page ‘Bhagat Singh Fan Club.’

Advertisement

Interestingly, the revolutionary freedom fighter along with his associate Batukeshwar Dutt had also thrown bombs in the British Parliament from the visitor’s gallery in 1929 during India’s freedom struggle.

“Everyone met in Mysore about one and a half years ago. Sagar came from Lucknow in July but could not enter the Parliament House. On December 10, one by one, everyone reached Delhi from their respective states. They gathered near India Gate, where colored crackers were distributed to everyone,” sources stated.

Meanwhile, the Delhi police special cell has registered a case under the UAPA section.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has also ordered an inquiry into the security breach incident. A committee has been formed under CRPF DG Anish Dayal Singh to investigate how the breach happened and suggest measures to strengthen the security in Parliament.

“On request from Lok Sabha Secretariat, MHA has ordered an enquiry of parliament security breach incident. An Enquiry Committee has been set up under Anish Dayal Singh, DG, CRPF, with members from other security agencies and experts,” the Home Ministry said.

On the 22nd anniversary of the Parliament terror attack, a major security breach occurred when two intruders entered the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitor gallery during Zero Hour on Wednesday.

The intruders jumped in the well of the House from the visitor’s gallery, holding smoke canisters in their hands. They set off the canisters and shouted slogans before being overpowered by MPs and marshals.

So far, the police have arrested five people, including the two men who entered the Parliament and two others who protested outside. A fifth person was reportedly arrested from Gurgaon and search is on for their associate.