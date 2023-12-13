Parliament security breach: Concerned Congress calls lapse unacceptable

Expressing grave concern over security breach in Lok Sabha, the Congress said here on Wednesday that such a lapse was unacceptable. The party demanded a statement from the Home Ministry on the incident.

Two unidentified intruders jumped into the lower house of Parliament from the visitor’s gallery on Wednesday and released a yellow coloured gas from the canisters they were carrying with them.

Fortunately, both the men, whose identities have yet to be confirmed, were overpowered by the members of Lok Sabha present at the time and were later taken into custody.

Calling it a serious matter, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, “We demand that the Home Minister should come to both the Houses and give a statement on this.”

He questioned how could the two men come inside and release gas from a canister there. “We hope that the government will take this very seriously. We demand a thorough investigation into the entire incident, he added.

The Congress called for a thorough review of the security arrangements of the new Parliament building

The incident coincided with the 22nd anniversary of the Parliament attack in 2001.

Congress general secretary in charge of organisation KC Venugopal, in a post on X, wrote, “The infiltration in the Lok Sabha is extremely troubling, especially on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament attack. I am glad there was no major injury or damage done to anyone.”

Noting that Parliament is among the most high-security buildings of the country, Venugopal, who is also Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP said, “Such a major security lapse is unacceptable. We demand answers from the Home Ministry and there must be a thorough review of the security arrangements in the new Parliament building.”

Earlier, Congress Deputy Leader in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi took to the micro-blogging site and wrote, “Saw two young men unleash foul smelling yellow coloured gas from canisters inside Parliament gallery. MPs rushed to grab these men. One person was raising some slogans. This raises serious questions on another aspect of the new Parliament building- security.”

Congress Lok Sabha MP Karti P Chidambaram in social media post wrote, “Serious security breach in Parliament. Could have been lethal.”