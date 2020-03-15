No visitor will be allowed to witness the Parliament proceedings, as the practice of issuing visitor passes has been suspended in view of the spread of deadly coronavirus.

Lok Sabha has released a notification in this regard, signed by its secretary general Snehlata Shrivastava that says the practice has been suspended in view of rising concerns over the spread of COVID-19.

The Supreme Court has also restricted visitors or unnecessary entrants into its premises, as it released an order permitting the entry of only those involved in the case. The apex court also said it will consider only urgent cases.

Read: Supreme Court to hear only urgent cases amid novel coronavirus scare

“Accordingly, members are requested not to recommend issue of Public Gallery passes and/or tender request(s) for Showground of Parliament House Complex. Kind cooperation of the Members is solicited,” the notification read.

Budget session is currently underway and the second half of the session is scheduled to conclude on April 3. There have been demands by the Parliamentarians to curtail the budget session in view of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

However, there are no indications from the government in this regard.

As a precautionary measure, all Parliament officials in an order on March 5 have been asked to mark their attendance physically in the attendance register. Those officers who are provided with individual biometric devices may continue to mark their attendance in the biometric system.

Apart from the budget session, the BJP has also issued a whip to its Lok Sabha members to be present in the house on March 16. As per the reports, the demand for grants for various ministers will be passed on the same day.

As per the constitutional procedure, once the money bill will be passed in the Lok Sabha, it will go to Rajya Sabha where it has to be passed within 14 days.

The entire planet is on its toe to tackle the deadly situation aroused by the contagious coronavirus. The US has already declared it a ‘national emergency’.

India has also taken significant steps to contain the virus not only in its homeland but also in neighbour’s as the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has organized a video call with the SAARC nations at 5pm today.

In the call, the members will chalk out a joint strategy to tackle the situation aroused by the deadly virus that has killed over 5000 people worldwide.

As of now, the number of Coronavirus cases has gone up to 107, which includes two deaths in Karnataka and Delhi.

The novel Coronavirus pandemic, which began in the Hubei province of China, has infected more than 1, 56,000 people and killed over 5,800 globally.