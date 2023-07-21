Parliament disrupted over Manipur violence for 2nd day

Both Houses of Parliament were rocked by Manipur violence for the second consecutive day on Friday and were adjourned without taking up listed business, although the Government said that it was ready for a discussion on the situation in Manipur.

As the Lok Sabha met for the day, Opposition members rushed to the well. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the opposition was not serious about the Manipur issue and did not want to hold a discussion.

He said the “Manipur incident is a very serious matter and sensing the gravity of the situation, the PM has said that what happened in the state (viral video) has put the entire nation to shame.”

“A few political parties are trying to create a needless ruckus in Parliament to ensure that a discussion over Manipur can’t take place,” he said. “PM has said the strictest action will be taken over the incident. We do want a discussion in Parliament over Manipur,” the Defence Minister said.

“I had said this in the all-party meeting and I would like to reiterate on the floor of this august House that we want a discussion on Manipur,” Singh said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who had earlier taken up the Question Hour, urged members to take their seats. He said “Will a solution to problems be found through sloganeering.”

“The solution can be found through talks and discussion. This way is not correct,” he said. As the din continued, the Speaker adjourned the House till 12 noon.

When the House reassembled, the opposition parties continued their protests. Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the Chair, took up the listed business of the day amid sloganeering by opposition members.

The opposition members were also carrying placards. Mr Agrawal urged members to take their seats and said the government has indicated its willingness for the discussion.

Members from Congress, DMK, JD (U), Shiv Sena (UBT), and others trooped into the well, raising slogans over the issue.

They were demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement in the House on the Manipur issue. Members from Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), BSP, Samajwadi Party, and others were also on their feet.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi reiterated that the government is ready for discussion, while the Opposition is not allowing the House to take up the discussion.

Some BJP members from West Bengal raised slogans against the Trinamool Congress government over violence in the State.

Amid ruckus, the Presiding officer urged the protesting members to go back to their seats and allow the House to function, but they continued with their sloganeering leading to adjournment of the House for the day.

Just as the Rajya Sabha met for the day, Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar announced decisions of the Business Advisory Committee regarding allocation of time for government business including the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill 2023.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) members protested over it. Sanjay Singh of the party said the Bill related to NCT Delhi is “unconstitutional.” BRS leader K Keshava Rao said it should not be taken up in the House as the matter is sub-judice.

However, the Chairman disagreed with the argument. Mr Pramod Tiwari of the Congress tried to raise the issue of Manipur violence. Trinamul Congress leader Derek O’Brien objected to expunging of some words from his remarks yesterday on the Manipur issue.

Following this, opposition members from Congress, Trinamool Congress, AAP, DMK, Left parties created noisy scenes. There were counter slogans from the Treasury Benches. The Chairman urged for order in the House but adjourned it till 2.30 pm.

The Chairman tried to convince the members that the government is ready to hold a debate on the matter and there is no confusion about it.

When the House met after the first adjournment at 2.30 pm, the Chairman was announcing the decisions of the Business Advisory Committee regarding allocation of time for discussion on different legislations.

A large number of Opposition members got up and started speaking simultaneously and there was such disruption that the Chairman adjourned the House within minutes for the day.