Parliament adjourned sine die after conclusion of the Budget Session

Parliament was today adjourned sine die after the conclusion of the Budget Session which adopted the Union Budget 2022-23 and passed several important Bills.

Among the Bills passed by Parliament during the session was the Delhi Municipal Corporation Bill to reunite Delhi’ three municipal corporations and the Criminal Procedure Identification Bill, which allows investigating agencies to collect greater physical and biological details of criminals.

In his valedictory remarks, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said the session started with President Ram Nath Kovind’s address to a joint sitting of Parliament on 31st January and had a total of 27 sittings lasting about 177 hours and 50 minutes.

A Motion of Thanks to the President for his address was adopted by the Lower House on 7th February after a discussion on 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 7th February.

The overall productivity of the House stood at 129 percent. The House sat late for 40 hours and discussed important issues.

Discussions were held on Demands for Grants under the Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Ministry of Civil Aviation, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways.

In addition to the Central Government’s Budget, Demands for Grants (2022-23) and Supplementary Demands for Grants (2021-22) for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir were also passed after voting.

The Speaker said 12 Government Bills were introduced and 13 Bills were passed. Referring to the Question Hour, Birla said that oral answers were given to 182 Starred Questions during the Session, the eighth session of the 17th Lok Sabha.

In the Rajya Sabha, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu did not make his customary valedictory remarks as some sections of the House kept shouting.

In all, 11 Bills were passed in the Upper House and it clocked productivity of 99.80 percent, missing the 100 percent landmark by just 10 minutes. This was the third-best productivity of the House during the last 14 Sessions since the Monsoon Session (243rd Session) of 2017.

As against the scheduled 29 sittings, Rajya Sabha held 27 sittings including 10 during the first part of the Budget Session and 17 during the second part, which concluded today. Two sittings were given up ahead of Holi and Ram Navami.

The Budget Session started on a positive note without disruptions and forced adjournments during the first 12 full sittings, the best such a stretch during the last about three years.

The House witnessed forced adjournments on six days, all during the second part of the Session. The Members sat beyond the scheduled hours on 11 days. In all, 21 of the 27 sittings were free of forced adjournments.

As against the scheduled sitting time of 127 hours 54 minutes, the House functioned for 127 hours 44 minutes. The productivity of the House would have been 100 per cent but for the loss of these 10 minutes.