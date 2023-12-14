Parl security breach: No passes for visitors’ gallery till orders: Sources

After the security of Parliament was breached on Wednesday, the Secretary General of Lok Sabha has written to the Ministry of Home Affairs for a review of security and a decision has been taken that no passes will be issued for the visitors’ gallery till further orders, sources said.

Speaker Om Birla has also taken charge of the matter related to issuing passes to personal assistants of MPs, sources said.