Parents of students stranded in Ukraine demonstrate in Jammu

Parents of students stranded in the war-torn Ukraine on Wednesday demonstrated here demanding early evacuation of their children.

Number of parents carrying placards shouted slogans against the government for the delay in evacuation of their children that has put their lives in danger.

Meanwhile, the district administration of Jammu said it is in touch with all the families of 32 stranded persons of Jammu in Ukraine. Government is taking all possible measures for their safe return. District Control Room has been established for any assistance.

Two girl students of Udhampur district, who were studying in Ukraine, have reached home safely, even as another student is still stranded there.

On the direction of Deputy Commissioner, Udhampur, Indu Kanwal Chib, Tehsildar Udhampur Amit Verma visited the residence of the three students.

He met Vijay Kumar, father of Parul Mahajan, who is still stranded in Ukraine. Parul is a resident of Sallan Talab area of Udhampur district.

The Tehsildar also met Arjun Singh, father of Aheena Rajput, who is doing MBBS in Ukraine and has returned to her home at Phangial village.The Tehsildar also met Sanjay Kumar, father of Stuti Kashyap who also returned safely from Ukraine.

The Resident Commission (RC), J&K New Delhi has established a help desk at the New Delhi Airport to provide assistance to the evacuees from Ukraine.

The students of J&K arriving at New Delhi from Ukraine were received today at the Airport by the officers of Resident Commission.The staff of Resident Commission J&K assisted them by all possible means on their arrival.

Boarding and lodging arrangements have also been made for those staying over in New Delhi.

Moreover, air tickets were provided to the evacuees as per their requirements for their onward journey to Jammu and Srinagar by the J&K Government.

The divisional administration Jammu has issued list of district wise nodal officers and control room helpline numbers for citizens and students stranded in Ukraine.

Parents of several students who are stranded in Ukraine staged a protest outside the press club here and appealed the central government for their early evacuation.

They also asked the people of the country to offer prayers for the safe return of the trapped students.

Carrying placards which read “save our children”, the agitated parents claimed that no help was extended by the Indian Embassy to their wards who are facing extremely difficult situation.

One of the protesters, Rajinder Paul Singh said parents are worried for the lives of their children who have been in a miserable condition for the past seven days.

Another protester said his stranded daughter told on phone that more than 700 Indian students have left for safe destination on foot and evacuation to India.

Several students from Kashmir were also stuck in Ukraine due to suspension of flights.

National Conference, PDP, CPI(M) and various other parties have sought immediate evacuation of stranded students.