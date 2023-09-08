Parasites of power can’t destroy Sanatan Dharma: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said here on Thursday that ‘parasites of power’ cannot destroy Sanatan Dharma, which is the eternal truth. He pointed out that even Mughal rulers like Babar and Aurangzeb could not succeed in their evil designs against it.

Hitting out at Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s Udhayanidhi Stalin for making a controversial statement against the Sanatan Dharma without naming him at a cultural programme organised at Police Lines here on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, Yogi said even Ravana and Kansa could not harm Sanatan Dharma with their arrogance and might.

The chief minister said pointing fingers at Sanatan Dharma amounts to making a malicious attempt at putting humanity in trouble. He described Sanatan Dharma as a source of energy like the Sun and added that “only a fool can think of spitting at the Sun, for it will naturally come back to the face of the person that spits.”

Taking a jibe at the Opposition parties, CM Yogi said their future generations will live in utter shame because of their misdeeds. He emphasised that one must feel proud of India’s tradition.

He said all those who tried to destroy God destroyed themselves. “Sanatan was insulted 500 years ago. Today Ram temple is being built in Ayodhya. The Opposition is trying to do petty politics, trying to create disruption in India’s progress. But it won’t work. In every era there have been attempts to falsify the truth. Didn’t Ravana try to lie? Before that, didn’t Hiranyakashyap try to insult God and Sanatan Dharma? Didn’t Kansa challenge divine authority? But, they were all destroyed in their malicious attempts. Let’s not forget that Sanatan Dharma is the eternal truth, it can’t be harmed,” Yogi remarked.

Greeting the people of the state on the occasion of Shri Krishna Janmashtami, the CM said that Shri Krishna was born as the complete incarnation of Lord Vishnu to establish religion, truth and justice. “For 5,000 years, the inspiration of Lord Shri Krishna has been continuously paving the way for the welfare of humanity in the entire world including India. Whenever atrocities and injustice took place in India, our divine incarnations guided the society in the form of a special beam of light”, Yogi asserted.

He said that Lord Shri Krishna gave the mantra of ‘Karmanye Vadhikaraste Ma Faleshu Kadachana’ to common citizens during times of peace to inspire them for action. At the same time, during the crisis, he inspired the society to imbibe the mantra of ‘Paritranaya Sadhunam Vinashaya Cha Dushkritam’, to destroy the evil force.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra and other dignitaries were present with the Chief Minister at the programme.