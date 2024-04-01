Paradip Port becomes country’s largest cargo handling port

Paradip Port, Odisha’s lone major port, has achieved the distinction of being the highest cargo handling major port of the country by clocking 145.38 MMT cargo throughout in 2023-24 fiscal year.

The port nudged past Deendayal Port, Kandla to achieve the new record, said the officials on Monday.

For the first time in the 56 years history of operation, Paradip Port Authority (PPA) has surpassed previous records, set by Deendayal Port.

Paradip Port has also recorded growth of 10.02 million metric tonnes (7.4 per cent) of traffic on YoY basis.

During the financial year the Port has achieved the highest ever coastal shipping traffic of 59.19 million metric tonnes, with a growth of 0.76 million metric tonnes i.e. 1.30 per cent over the previous year.

The thermal coal coastal shipping has reached 43.97 million metric tonnes i e 4.02 per cent over the previous year cargo handling. Thus, the Paradip Port is emerging as a hub for coastal shipping in the country, said the officials.

Paradip Port has been able to improve its berth productivity to 33,014 MT from 31,050 MT of previous financial year, thus registering 6.33 per cent growth. The berth productivity achieved by Paradip Port is the highest among all the ports of the country.

During the financial year, the Port also handled 21,665 rakes, registering a growth of 7.65 per cent over the previous financial year.

During the financial year, the Port handled 2710 ships, registering an increase of 13.82 per cent over the previous financial year.

The increased performance in cargo handling has been driven by various system improvement measures undertaken by the Port like improved system of operation at mechanised coal hand plant to reduce idle time between rake unloading.

The northern dock of the port has been declared for handling 16 metres draught cape vessels. Simultaneous handling of 1 Cape and 1 Panamax at coal handling berths, which was not being done during the previous year.

Paradip Port has frozen its tariff for cargo handling at the level of 2022 for next three years as a part of its business development initiatives. It is to be noted that Paradip Port is the cheapest in terms of tariff among all the ports of the country.

In terms of provisional financial results, the Operating revenue has crossed Rs 2,300 crore against Rs 2,074 crore in comparison to previous fiscal, resulting in an increase of 14.30 per cent.

The operating surplus has crossed Rs 1,510 crore against last year of Rs 1,300 crore with a growth of 16.44 per cent.

The net surplus before tax has crossed Rs 1,570 crore against last year’s Rs 1,296 crore exhibiting growth of 21.26 per cent.