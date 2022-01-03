Follow Us:
Pakistani intruder carrying cache of arms, ammunition, heroin shot dead

Statesman News Service | Jammu | January 3, 2022 2:44 pm

Alert troops of 98 Battalion of BSF on Monday gunned down a heavily-armed Pakistani intruder in the Arnia sector of Jammu and recovered a consignment of 3 AK-47 rifles, 4 pistols, 5 packets of heroin, and ammunition.

The consignment was being smuggled by the Pakistani for being delivered to terrorists on this side of the border.

A BSF spokesman said that the consignment was hidden in the wild elephant grass along the border. The area is being combed by BSF troops.

BSF troops on the international border at the Arnia area saw the movement of a suspected Pakistani person and challenged him, but he did not pay any heed and was subsequently shot dead, said the spokesman.

A heavily armed Pakistani soldier was on Sunday gunned down after he infiltrated the Keran sector in Kashmir.

