Pakistani apprehended by BSF

A Pakistani national was on Saturday apprehended by the BSF when he crossed over inadvertently to India at Balhad border in the Jammu division.

A BSF spokesman said that he entered about 200 metres inside Indian territory. Alert BSF troops apprehended him. On preliminary questioning it is found that he crossed inadvertently.

He will be handed back to Pakistan Rangers on proper receipt through flag meeting after completing the formalities. He belongs to border area of Shakargarh tehsil of Pakistan, the spokesman added.