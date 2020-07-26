Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing his monthly radio programme “Mann Ki Baat” paid tribute to the armed forces on the 21st anniversary of Kargil war, calling it “a very special day” on Sunday. He said, “Pakistan tried to backstab India despite the country’s attempts to keep cordial relations with its neighbour.

While addressing the 67th edition of the programme, PM Modi said, “Pakistan undertook this misadventure with sinister plans to capture India’s land and to divert attention from its ongoing internal conflicts.”

“But it is said it is the nature of the wicked to have enmity with everyone for no reason. People of such nature think evil even of those who do good to them. That is why in response to India’s friendly efforts, Pakistan tried to backstab India,” said PM Modi.

“But the world witnessed the valour and strength of India’s brave forces,” he added.

“You can imagine, the enemy was sitting on the high mountains while our soldiers were fighting them at lower heights. But the high morale of our forces won against the mountains…Thanks to the courage of our armed forces, India showed great strength in Kargil,” the Prime Minister said.

The Kargil war was declared over on July 26, 1999, after Indian soldiers pushed back the Pakistani troops, a bulk of them drawn from the neighbouring country’s Northern Light Infantry, from the captured peaks. The day is observed as “Kargil Vijay Diwas” to commemorate India’s victory in the war.

The occasion comes even as the Indian and Chinese armies are locked in a bitter standoff at multiple locations in eastern Ladakh for the last 10 weeks. The tension escalated manifold after 20 Indian soldiers were killed by the Chinese troops in a violent clash in Galwan Valley on June 15.