The Punjab Police has arrested a wanted gangster Baljinder Singh, alias Billa, having alleged links with the now reportedly deceased Pakistan-based Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) chief Harmeet Singh as well as Germany-based Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF).

Another notorious gangster Sukhjinder and five other members of the Billa gang, have also been arrested, along with a large consignment of highly sophisticated weapons smuggled in from Pakistan, as well as drug money, reportedly smuggled from across border at different times through several modes, including drones.

According to Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Dinkar Gupta, the arrests were made in a joint operation by Organised Crime Control Unit team from Chandigarh, Counter Intelligence Jalandhar Unit and Kapurthala Police yesterday.

Police teams have recovered highly sophisticated weapons, smuggled in from Pakistan, from these accused. The recoveries include two 30 bore Drum Machine Guns, three Pistols (Marked SIG Sauer made in Germany), two Glock Pistols (made in Austria), two 30 bore Pistols, one 32 bore Pistol, one .315 bore Rifle, 341 live Cartridges and two drum magazines, 14 Pistol magazines along with drug-money of over Rs Three lakh and one hundred Australian dollars, said Gupta.

Terming it as one of the biggest caches of highly sophisticated weapons from a criminal gang, Gupta said the Sig Suaer Pistols are in fact being used by members of US Secret Service, which protects the highest elected leaders of the United States, especially the President of the United States.

The DGP said that preliminary investigations carried out so far, most of the weapons recovered from Billa Mandiala are learnt also came across the Indo-Pak border in different consignments. Police is also investigating the role of militants in the supply chain of illegal weapons. Further, the spokesperson disclosed that Toyota Fortuner, Etios Lava and Alto cars were also seized from the criminals, along with some fake documents.

The police has also learnt that a part of consignment, consisting of AK-74rifles, which was pushed into the Mamdot area of Ferozepur sector from across the border on 24 September, 2019 by Special Task Force Punjab, was also meant for the Billa Mandiala criminal gang.