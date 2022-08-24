Pak suicide bomber tasked to attack Indian Army posts: Brigadier Rana

A Pakistani suicide bomber Tabarak Hussain captured alive from the Line of Control (LOC) has said during interrogation that he was tasked by Pakistan’s intelligence Colonel Yunus Chaudhry to attack the Indian Army posts.

Giving details about the case, Brigadier Kapil Rana, Commander, Naushera Brigade, said the terrorist confessed about his plan to attack the Indian Army posts. Hussain stated that Colonel Yunus Chaudhry had paid him Rs 30,000 Pakistani currency.

Tabarak also revealed that he along with other terrorists had carried at least three close recces of Indian forward posts with an aim to target them at an opportune time. The go ahead to target the Indian post was given by Colonel Yunus Chaudhry on August 21.

The terrorist has revealed that his identity as Tabarak Hussain, a resident of Sabzkot village, district Kotli of Pakistan occupied Kashmir.

Brigadier Rana said that in the last 48 hours, two major infiltration bids have been eliminated by alert troops deployed along the Line of Control in Naushera Sector, District Rajouri.

On August 21, in the morning hours, alert soldiers deployed in Jhangar sector of Naushera spotted the movement of two to three terrorists along the Line of Control. One terrorist came close to the Indian post and tried cutting the fence, said Brigadier Rana.

When he was challenged by alert sentries, he tried to flee but was nabbed. Two terrorists who were hiding behind, fled the area by taking cover of dense jungle and broken ground, he further informed, adding that Hussain was captured alive and provided with immediate medical aid and lifesaving surgery was carried out.

Incidentally, the terrorist was earlier captured by the Indian Army from the same sector in 2016 along with his brother Haroon Ali, and was repatriated on humanitarian ground in November 2017.

Brigadier Rana further said that in the second operation, on the night of August 22-23 August, a group of two to three terrorists tried to infiltrate in Lam sector of Naushera (J&K). Alert troops were able to observe the terrorists as they crossed the Line of Control.

As they moved ahead into our mine fields a series of mines got activated and two terrorists got eliminated on the spot. The other terrorists is possibly injured and is hiding in the area or has gone back taking advantage of the inclement weather and dense foliage, said the Brigadier.

In the morning of 23 August, a quadcopter was flown over the area and bodies of two terrorists were observed. A deliberate operation was launched through heavily mined area and the bodies of the two terrorists were recovered along with one AK-56 assault rifle, three magazines and other ammunitions.

The two infiltration bids in a short span of 48 hours are a direct attempt by the adversary across our western borders to disrupt peace in Rajouri region. However, our troops deployed on the Line of Control remain alert to defeat any nefarious designs of the adversary, added Brigadier Rana.