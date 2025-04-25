Pahalgam terror attack: Bandhs held at many places in Rajasthan; Pak flag burnt in Alwar

Several social and political organisations, including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal, and BJYM, organised bandh, “Aakrosh Sabha” and demonstration in Jaipur and several cities on Friday, to express anguish and condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam.

The VHP, Bajrang Dal, and Sarva Samaj Sangthan have given a call for a city bandh in Kota today, which evoked support from the Vyapar Mandal and schools that made the bandh a total success. Schools or institutions that were designated as examination centers were exempted from the bandh call. Even petrol pumps remained closed for two hours.

Likewise, bandh organised by VHP and Sarva Samaj Sangthan in many towns of Sikar district, including Sikar, Losal, Ranoli, Laxmangarh, Fatehpur, and Neem Ka Thana, today also evoked a fairly good response from people. Many traders, shopkeepers in markets voluntarily kept their shutters down.

The people of the dusty tribal dominated town of Jhadol in Udaipur district also expressed their agitation and anguish over the cowardly gunning down of 26 Hindu tourists in Pahalgam on Tuesday. This town too observed a bandh and expressed people’s resentment.

In Alwar, the activists of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha held a demonstration at the Hope Circus, raised anti-Pakistan slogans, and burnt the Pakistan national flag.

In the state capital here, an “Akrosh Sabha” was held, which was attended by people from different walks of life.