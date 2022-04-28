PAGD should jointly contest elections to keep BJP away: Omar

National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah on Wednesday suggested that the six-party alliance Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) should contest the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir jointly to keep away BJP and its A and B teams.

“This is my personal opinion. If someone asks me, I would suggest PAGD should go together in the polls ahead to keep BJP and it’s A and B teams away,” Omar told reporters on the sidelines of youth convention of National Conference in Srinagar. He, however, added that the final decision lies with the PAGD leaders.

Referring to unprecedented power cuts in Jammu and Kashmir during the holy month of Ramzan, Omar expressed shock and stated that “it seems that we are deliberately being irritated.” “I wonder why power remains on during the rest of the hours during day and night but not at the time of Sehri and Iftaar. You wake to have Sehri, there is no electricity and same is the case when you have Iftaar. There is no electricity during Taraweeh prayers and when prayers are over, electricity is restored,” he said, adding that “it seems to be a deliberate attempt to disturb the people of Kashmir.”

On the Hijab row, he said that it was the religious obligation and nobody has a right to interfere “in our religious matters.”

