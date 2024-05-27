Padma Shri Hemchandra Manjhi to return the award under Maoist threats

Padma Shri awardee Vaidhraj Hemchandra Manjhi announced his decision to return the prestigious award to the government in the wake of death threats from Maoists, who accused him of being involved in brokerage activities in Niko Mines located in southern Chhattisgarh.

The threats have escalated to the point where Maoists set fire to two mobile towers in the Narayanpur district.

The incidents took place within the Chhote Dongar police station jurisdiction. According to reports, the Maoists targeted BSNL towers in the villages of Gaurdand and Chameli around midnight, leaving behind banners and posters threatening Manjhi. The Maoists have also declared that he should be driven out of the country, recalling their previous act of violence against his nephew, Komal Manjhi.

Manjhi has been living in Narayanpur for the past six months in fear. In response to the threats, the police administration has provided him with security at a safe house in the district headquarters. Manjhi has also expressed his intent to stop treating patients due to the ongoing threats.

Manjhi refuted the allegations made by the Maoists vehemently, stating, “They have accused me of taking money, but I have not taken a single penny. They should have called for a public hearing and questioned me face-to-face, even if it meant killing me afterward. These threats are an insult to people who earn their living honestly.” He also requested proper security at his house in Chhote Dongar.

The Home Ministry has issued an order to provide Y-category security to Padmashree Manjhi, following a decision by the Protection Review Group of the state government.

Hemchandra Manjhi, a resident of the Narayanpur district, is known for his traditional treatment of severe diseases like cancer using jungle herbs. Over the past five decades, he has treated thousands of patients, dedicating his life to the discovery and application of medicinal plants.

He was honoured with the Padma Shri award by President Droupadi Murmu for his significant contributions to rural healthcare. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai praised his selfless service and dedication to the field of traditional medicine.

The persistent threats led Manjhi to reconsider the value of holding onto the honor amidst perilous circumstances. “If the government does nothing, there is no point in keeping the award. I will return it. I serve people without taking any money, and if I cannot continue this, there is no reason to hold onto the award,” he said.