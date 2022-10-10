Padma Shri Dr. Temsula Ao passes away, PM condole

On Sunday night, the Former chairperson of Nagaland Women Commission, Padma Shri Dr Temsüla Ao passed away at Eden Medical Centre, Dimapur. She was 80. She was awarded Padma Shri in 2007,

Taking to a microblogging site, Prime Minister Narendra Modi added, “Saddened by the passing away of Dr Temsüla Ao, who played a pivotal role in popularising the wonderful Naga culture through her literary works. Her efforts in the fields of education and culture were noteworthy. Condolences to her family and friends. May her soul rest in peace.”

Dr.Temsüla Ao was also the recipient of the Governor’s Gold Medal (Meghalaya 2009) and the Sahitya Akademi Award.