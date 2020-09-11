AIMIM leader and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi took another dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi daring him to name China for PLA’s aggression at the border. Owaisi took to microblogging site Twitter to hit out at Modi.

“Our armed forces are doing their best to tackle the PLA at the border. But the crisis is no longer about the military.

It is about our top political leadership which is missing from action. Why has Prime Minister of India not spoken on the issue for weeks?”

The Hyderabad MP went on to issue the dare saying : “ May be when he is free from feeding peacocks he will have the time to tell the people of this country and also generate courage to mention China by name.”

Meanwhile, AIMIM ally TRS MPs today met chief minister to devise a strategy for the upcoming session of the Parliament. Telangana government does not want the Centre to go back on its promise to pay GST compensation and hence K Chandrasekhar Rao wants his MPs to put pressure on the Centre along with other states.

Man sets himself on fire near assembly: A man set himself on fire near the Telangana State Assembly while the House was in session but the police rescued him and shifted him to the hospital with burns. Apparently, the middle aged man had lost his job as a watchman at a shopping mall owing to the Covid-19 lockdown. He shouted “KCR Sir” and “Jai Telangana” before taking out a bottle containing petrol, doused himself and then lit the fire. He suffered 25 per cent burns before the police rescued him and admitted him to Osmania Hospita