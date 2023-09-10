Overconfidence led to Ghosi assembly bypoll loss: Keshav Prasad Maurya

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, while accepting the voters mandate in Ghosi assembly bypoll, claimed that overconfidence of the party was the key reason for the defeat.

“It cannot be denied that we have lost Ghosi by-election and the party will review the reason behind this defeat. We will definitely bloom in the Lok Sabha elections and the BJP alliance will win there,” he said while adding that overconfidence in the by-elections was the main reason for the loss.

Talking to reporters here on Sunday, Maurya, while slamming Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav, said: “Those who are swelling like a balloon after winning one seat, public will deflate them in the Lok Sabha polls.”

Advertisement

Maintaining that he is a foot soldier of the BJP first and then a minister, Maurya called upon the party workers to dedicate themselves to strengthen the party.

Regarding the G-20 conference, Maurya said: “Congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the historic success of the G-20.”

“Today India’s prestige has increased all over the world. When the respect of the country increases, not only the respect of the Prime Minister increases but also the respect of the citizens of the entire country increases. What the Congress could not do in years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did in just nine years,” he said.

Responding to a question about the people of Nepal belonging to a particular religion taking Indian citizenship, he said that India and Nepal have good relations.

“If anyone tries to take advantage of these relationships, strict action will be taken against him,” he said, adding that the matter will be taken seriously and a thorough investigation will be conducted.