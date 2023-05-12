Over 50% new investment projects implemented in Rajasthan

More than 50 per cent of projects announced during the Invest Rajasthan Summit have already been implemented. Of a total of 2,091 projects, 1074 are already implemented while 1017 others are currently at the implementation stage.

This was revealed at a review meeting of Industry and Commerce held here at Udyog Bhawan on Thursday. During the meeting chaired by Additional Chief Secretary Veenu Gupta, a total of 4,195 cases were reviewed.

“It’s essential for us to provide a supportive environment to industrialists to flourish in Rajasthan. We’re working hard to further ease the process of establishing enterprises in the state and offer a hassle-free experience to investors,” Gupta said.

She emphasised the importance of establishing enterprises for the all-round development of the state.

Veena Gupta urged officials to help industries if they face any difficulty in accessing information related to setting up their enterprise or obtaining NOCs from various departments. She also instructed them to remain in touch with the investors and provide them with all necessary help including immediate redressal of investment-related issues.

Shiv Prasad Nakate, MD, RIICO, Om Kasera, Commissioner, BIP, Mahendra Kumar Parakh, Commissioner Industries and Commerce; and other senior officials were present in the meeting.