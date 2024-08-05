Over 30k youths in UP to be trained as ‘Surya Mitras’

In a concerted effort to swiftly achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of having solar panels in every household of Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government, under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana plans to train over 30,000 youths from the state as Surya Mitras. Currently, 3,000 youths have already completed their training as Surya Mitras.

To develop skilled manpower for the solar energy sector, the National Solar Energy Mission has outlined a plan to groom Surya Mitras, creating a workforce of skilled artisans for solar projects.

Following the launch of the PM Surya Ghar Yojana in February 2023, which aims to install 1 crore solar rooftops nationwide, the government of Uttar Pradesh has committed to contributing 25 lakh solar rooftops to this goal.

According to available data, officials here on Monday said registration has been completed for installing solar rooftops on over 18 lakh houses in the state, with applications submitted for approximately two lakh additional houses. The installation of solar rooftops has already been completed for more than 10,000 homes.

To promote solar energy usage, the government has introduced a ‘net billing/net metering’ system. Additionally, UPNEDA has partnered with the Tata Group to install rooftops on 10 lakh houses across the state, with the initiative recently commencing in Varanasi.

With the large-scale installation of solar rooftops, there will be a significant need for skilled workers in the sector. To address this, UPNEDA has set a target of training 30,000 Surya Mitras through district training centers and ITI institutes.

So far, 3,000 Surya Mitras have completed their training. The government’s goal is to develop a skilled and employable workforce that meets the demands of the solar energy sector.

The Surya Mitra training program spans three months and includes 600 hours of comprehensive training. This training covers classroom instruction, practical laboratory work, exposure to SPV plants, on-the-job training, as well as soft skills and entrepreneurship development.

To qualify for the program, candidates must have passed the 10th standard and hold an ITI certification in electrician, wireman, electronic mechanic, fitter, or sheet metal. Upon completing the Surya Mitra training, trainees receive assistance in securing employment.