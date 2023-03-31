Over 3 lakh pilgrims visit Vaishno Devi during Navratras

More than 3 lakh pilgrims paid obeisance at the Vaishno Devi shrine near here during the nine days of Navratras that concluded on Thursday.

The 9-day long Shat Chandi Maha Yagya organised by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) at the holy cave shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi during the Chaitra Navratras for universal peace, harmony, prosperity and health of humanity, concluded with Purna Ahuti on the auspicious occasion of Ramanavami.

Anshul Garg, Chief Executive Officer, SMVDSB; Navneet Singh, Additional Chief Executive Officer, Sudhir Bali, SDM Bhawan, other officers and staff of the Shrine Board, besides pilgrims participated in Purna Ahuti and other religious ceremonies performed amidst vedic mantras on the occasion.

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine wore a grandeur look during these Navratras. Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan, Atka and the area surrounding it, tracks leading to the Shrine and the buildings nearby were profusely and artistically decorated with exquisite fresh flowers of varied varieties brought from various parts of the country and abroad. The entire Bhawan area was decorated with attractive and colourful lights.

Hi-tech multipurpose video walls at various locations on the track for enabling dissemination of real time information to the visiting pilgrims in regard to the yatra added to the aesthetics of various locations on the track in these Navratras.

Besides, elaborate arrangements were made for the pilgrims visiting the Holy Shrine including ensuring round the clock water and power supply all along the tracks and in the Bhawan area, sanitation and sanitisation , medicare and availability of special “fast related” food at the catering outlets of the Shrine Board. The Shrine Board also made arrangements for free food for the pilgrims at Tarakote Marg and Prasad Kendra at Sanjichhat.