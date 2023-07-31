Over 2 Lakh Women and Girls Missing in MP between 2019 and 2021

In a disheartening revelation, recent data presented by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in the Rajya Sabha has brought to light a concerning trend of over 13 lakh girls and women reported missing across India between 2019 and 2021. The figures, compiled by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), underscore the urgent need for action to address this serious issue.

The data reveals that during the specified period, a total of 10,61,648 women aged above 18 and 2,51,430 girls below 18 were among those who went missing. Madhya Pradesh emerged as the state with the highest number of missing cases, accounting for nearly two lakh individuals, comprising 1,60,180 women and 38,234 girls. Close on its heels was West Bengal, which reported 1,56,905 missing women and 36,606 missing girls, making it another region of great concern.

The state of Maharashtra recorded 1,78,400 missing women and 13,033 missing girls during the three-year period, reflecting the alarming scale of the issue in different parts of the country. Similarly, Odisha saw 70,222 women and 16,649 girls going missing, while Chhattisgarh reported 49,116 missing women and 10,817 missing girls during the same time frame.

Delving further into the data, it also revealed the worrying situation in Union Territories. The nation’s capital, Delhi, emerged with the highest number of reported missing incidents in this category, with a shocking 61,054 missing women and 22,919 missing girls between 2019 and 2021. Jammu and Kashmir, while comparatively lower, still reported 8,617 missing women and 1,148 missing girls, raising concern in the region as well.

The data was presented in response to questions raised in the Rajya Sabha, and its revelation has prompted calls for urgent action to address this alarming issue. The disappearance of such a large number of girls and women raises grave concerns about their safety and well-being, urging authorities to delve deeper into the root causes and devise effective strategies to combat this distressing trend.

In light of the gravity of the situation, the government has asserted that it is taking several initiatives to ensure the safety and security of women across the country. Addressing this issue requires a comprehensive approach that includes awareness campaigns, improved law enforcement, and strengthening social support systems to protect vulnerable girls and women.

Non-governmental organizations, civil society, and citizens have also expressed their concern and have urged for stronger efforts in tracing and rescuing the missing individuals, as well as addressing the underlying reasons behind their disappearance. With concerted efforts and collaborative action, it is hoped that steps will be taken to protect the rights and dignity of all individuals, ensuring that no girl or woman goes missing, and they can lead their lives free from fear and insecurity.