Over 160 defence items indigenised as part of self-reliance

In another boost to achieve ‘Aatmanirbharta’ in defence, 164 Positive Indigenisation List (PIL) items, with an import substitution value of Rs 814 crore, that were to be indigenised by December 2022, have met the target within the timelines and have been notified by the Department of Defence Production (DDP).

The indigenisation of these items has been achieved by Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) either through Industry partners, including MSMEs, or in-house.

The DDP has notified four PILs consisting of 4,666 items, including Line Replacement Units (LRUs)/Sub-systems/Spares & Components for DPSUs (1st PIL – 2,851; 2nd PIL – 107; 3rd PIL – 780; 4th PIL – 928).

It had, earlier, notified successful indigenisation of 2,572 items, with an import substitution value of Rs 1,756 crore. With the notification of these 164 additional items, the total number of indigenised items till December 2022 from these PILs of DDP stands at 2,736, worth an import substitution value of Rs 2,570 crore.

These indigenised items will now be procured from the Indian Industry only.