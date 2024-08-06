Our target is one district, one university in UP: CM

After achieving the goal of one division, one university, now Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the Higher Education Department officials to go for one district, one university policy.

In a high-level meeting with the Higher Education department officials here on Tuesday, the CM directed formation of a new policy to encourage private investment in the sector.

CM Yogi said over the past seven years, one university in each division has been achieved, with universities established in all 18 divisions. Construction is ongoing in several divisions.

“Now, the focus should shift to achieving one university per district. Currently, there are universities in 35 districts. The private sector can significantly support the establishment of universities in the remaining districts. Private sector investment in higher education should be promoted, as it can play a crucial role in achieving our objectives,” he said.

The CM said in light of the increasing demand for higher education in the state, private investment can significantly bolster government efforts to expand access. This would increase the number of institutions, courses, and seats available to students and enhance the quality of education and research.

As the youngest state in India, Uttar Pradesh has a unique position in the higher education sector. With an average age of 21 years, which is expected to rise to 26 years by 2030, Uttar Pradesh will contribute 16.5% to India’s youth population.

Currently, the state’s Gross Enrollment Rate (GER) is 25.6 per cent, which needs to increase to 50 per cent by 2035 according to the National Education Policy (NEP). A policy promoting private investment can help bridge this gap.