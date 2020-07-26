Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday hits out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his ‘one district, one product’ tweet.

In a tweet in Hindi, UP CM said, “When will he leave his childish act? Our government has given the motto of ‘One District One Product’ and is implementing it on the ground level.”

“This scheme is relevant even in the time of Covid crisis. We did what we said,” he added.

He further said, “I think they have lost their memory, and they need to pressure more. In its manifesto for the UP elections in 2017, the @BJP4UP had promised to uplift the manufacturing at the district level.”

“This scheme is proving to be a boon for the small manufacturers and local workers,” he added.

क्या वे अपनी बचकानी हरकतों से कभी बाज आएंगे? हमारी सरकार ने 'वन डिस्ट्रिक्ट वन प्रोडक्ट' का मंत्र दिया और इसे जमीनी स्तर पर मूर्तरूप देने का बीड़ा उठाया। यह योजना आज कोविड आपदा में स्थानीय स्तर पर ही रोजगार देने में रामबाण सिद्ध हो रही है। जो कहा-सो किया। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) July 25, 2020

Yesterday, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accusing him of stealing the ideas of BJP government.

Rahul Gandhi in a tweet was promoting a news report about ‘one district, one product’ survey by saying, “This is a good idea. I had suggested it some time back.”

“Its implementation will need a complete change of mindset,” he added.