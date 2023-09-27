Orissa HC ultimatum to Centre, state on women’s safety at workplaces

The Orissa High Court has warned the Central and state governments of contempt of court proceedings in the event of failure to comply with Section 19 (b) provisions of the Sexual Harassment of Women and Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act.

Disposing a petition on the non-implementation of legal provisions to ensure the safety of women at workplaces, a division bench of Chief Justice S Talapatra and Justice Savitri Ratho ordered the implementation of the Court’s direction by December 15.

Disposing a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by one, Biyat Pragya Tripathy, the bench, in its order, stated, “We would fail in our duty if we do not mention that the violation/non-compliance of the above direction would entail the contempt of Court and this Court shall take a strict view if such violation is brought to the notice of this Court by any concerned citizen.”

The court had directed government officers and the other authorities by an order of 7 December 2022 to implement the mandate of Section 19 (b) of the Sexual Harassment of Women and Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

They were also asked to file a compliance affidavit but despite a series of orders passed, no substantial progress has been made in the compliance of the order. The government adopted a casual approach to the implementation of the mandate of Section 19 (b), in particular, the order noted.

Counsels appearing for the state and the Centre empathetically stated that this action is essentially needed to build up a congenial environment at the workplaces for the women who are harassed sexually oftentimes by various conducts in the workplaces. Nobody would dissent in accepting that for an equal society and safe society, the dignity and safety of the women have to be given priority. The said Act has been designed to achieve such conditions in all spaces, particularly in public places and workplaces.

The authorities have to place a billboard showing the penal consequences of sexual harassment etc. In this regard, we may refer to Section 2 (o) of the Sexual Harassment of Women and Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act which defines the workplace stated the order.

In the billboard, a toll-free telephone number and committed phone number have to be provided so that whenever or wherever the woman perceives a threat of sexual harassment or fear of violation of dignity in any manner, she can immediately report for her protection and take action against the incalcitrant.