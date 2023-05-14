Orissa HC introduces uploading of digitally signed judgments

In a move to reach out the litigants and lawyers expeditiously, the Orissa High Court has introduced uploading of digitally signed orders and judgments on its website and online system of certified copies.

Digitization and e-filing have, therefore, been prioritized by the High Court since 2021. While legacy records are being digitized in RRDC, digitization of pending records is complete and every new case, if filed physically, is being immediately digitized. Simultaneously, e-filing is being promoted by conducting hands-on training of lawyers and their clerks, the High Court registry said on Sunday in an official statement.

Digitization of records has helped in introducing a new system of online certified copies free of cost. A digital platform has been created in which lawyers or litigants can apply for certified copies of orders, judgments, pleadings and documents and get the copies online, without physically having to come to the High Court and pay any cost for it.

The online process is simpler and less time-consuming than the physical system. For introduction of the new system the High Court has amended its rules with effect from 1st May, 2023. While the system of uploading orders and judgments on the High Court’s website has already been there, every order or judgment is now required to be digitally signed by the respective secretarial staff of the Judges before uploading it on the website.

All the orders and judgments of the High Court from 1st May, 2023 are now available on the website with digital signatures which is the evidence of their authenticity. Digital signature is the digital equivalent of a handwritten signature and it bears the date and exact time of signature along with the designation of the signatory.

The new system is in addition to the existing system of delivery of physical copies. While online application is now optional for the private parties. It has been made mandatory for the central government, state government, public sector undertakings and urban and rural local bodies in the amended rules.

The system of free online copy of documents will be immensely beneficial for the lawyers and litigants, the statement added.