Opposition to move no-confidence motion against Union Govt in LS on August 8

The Opposition bloc — Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) — will move the no-confidence motion against the Union Government in the Lok Sabha on August 8.

As per the Lok Sabha’s list of business for August 8, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi will move the motion of no-confidence in the council of ministers, which says “That this House expresses its want of confidence in the Council of Ministers.”

Congress leader Surendra Rajput on Saturday said that Rahul Gandhi

will take part in the no-confidence motion against the Modi Government following the Supreme Court decision to stay his conviction in the ‘Modi surname’ defamation case.

Advertisement

“The Bharatiya Janata Party should return Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha membership to him. Rahul Gandhi will take part in the ‘no-confidence’ motion against the Modi government’s ‘anti-people’s policies,” said Congress leader Rajput.

According to sources, the discussion on the no-confidence motion is expected to begin once it is moved on August 8, and is likely to continue throughout the next two days, that is, August 9 and 10.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to reply to the discussion on the motion on August 10.

The agenda of business for August 9 and 10, however, is yet to be announced officially.

On August 1, the Congress-led INDIA’s floor leaders boycotted the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting called by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, in protest against the government not officially confirming any date for initiating discussion on the no-confidence motion brought against it.

However, later on the same day, official sources had said that the discussion on the no-confidence motion is likely to be taken up between August 8, 9 and 10.

Though it was not officially confirmed at that time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi may reply to the discussion on August 10, sources had said.

Birla on July 26 had informed the Lok Sabha that he had received the no-confidence motion from Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi under Rule 193.