Opposition slams Govt in Lok Sabha over ‘unfulfilled’ promises

The opposition parties including the Congress and DMK in Lok Sabha on Wednesday lambasted the government over its alleged failures on economic, foreign affairs, employment and other fronts.

Participating in the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address in the House, Congress member Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his alleged refrain on ‘make in India’ and ‘ start up India’. He accused the government of ignoring the small, medium industry and unorganised sector who he claimed would have been the main drivers of the government’s campaign.

The Congress member charged the government with favoring big industrial houses. “Made in India is not going to happen,” Rahul Gandhi said. He said on the strategic front India had been surrounded.

“We are surrounded in Sri Lanka, Nepal, Burma, Pakistan, Afghanistan, China. Everywhere we are surrounded. Our opponents understand our position,” Rahul Gandhi charged.

“The Judiciary, the Election Commission, Pegasus, these are all instruments of destroying the voice of the union of states,” the Congress MP Rahul Gandhi alleged.

Reacting to Rahul Gandhi’s remark, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the Congress member was ‘confused, mindless leader,”

“He (Rahul Gandhi) is a confused, mindless leader. He said that India is not a country. He said China’s vision is very clear. Have you come here to support China? Tibet problem is because of Congress only,” Pralhad Joshi said.

Hitting out at Rahul Gandhi another treasury bench member Kiren Rijiju condemned Rahul Gandhi’s alleged remarks.

“Not only as India’s Law Minister but also as an ordinary citizen, I condemn what Mr. Rahul Gandhi has said about India’s judiciary and EC,” Kiren Rijiju said seeking an apology from him.

“These are vital institutions of our democracy. Mr. Rahul Gandhi should immediately apologise to the people, judiciary and EC,” Rijiju further said.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar flayed Rahul Gandhi over his remark that the government could not get a foreign guest for the Republic Day parade.

“In Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi said we could not get a foreign guest for Republic Day. Those who live in India know we were in the midst of a corona wave. The 5 Central Asian Presidents, who were to come, did hold a virtual summit on Jan 27. Did Rahul Gandhi miss that as well?,” Jaishankar asked.

DMK’s TR Baalu sought to question Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his promise of Rs 15 lakh to each citizens. “Nobody will forget it,” he said. He also reminded the ruling BJP of its promise of 2 crore jobs every year mentioned in its election manifesto. “I cannot forget it,” he said.