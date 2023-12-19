Opposition needs to introspect on mass suspension of 80 MPs from Upper House: Bhupender Yadav

“Opposition leaders and MPs should maintain the decorum of the house and should not jump into the well and break the order of the house”, said Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday.

In a media interaction, responding to the comment of Congress leader Jairam Ramesh about the suspension of 80MPs, for the first time from the Upper House he said, “This calls for a serious introspection. Why has this happened?

Further reacting to the suspension of the MPs he elaborated, “The public knows and witnessing that we are taking the nation forward and raising the stature of India. The way the opposition is behaving is not justified. Everyone will have to behave decently within the house. Earlier, I have interacted with some of the members of the opposition about the unruly behavior within the house and they admitted to me that it is not correct”.

Advertisement

When asked how this Parliament logjam can be handled with 80 MPs thrown out, he said, “Nobody is thrown out. Their behaviour is wrong and they never behaved in accordance with the House. Moreover, the house is managed by the speaker and chairman not by us.

We always want to answer the questions raised in the Parliament by the MPs. Why would we want them to be out of the Parliament? We want everyone to participate in the journey of ‘Viksit Bharat-(Developed India). The point is each and every MP has to behave and follow the rules and regulations. If the decorum is not mentioned then action will be taken” he added.

Answering the query of India Alliance, the Minister of Labour and Employment said, “The negative politics will not contribute towards the growth of the nation”.

He also spoke about the achievements in the 28th Session of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP 28) that took place from November 30th to December 13th. An inter-ministerial delegation from India attended the conference. The major outcome from COP 28 included the decision on Outcome of the First Global Stocktake, ratcheting up global climate ambition before the end of the decade. These global efforts will be taken up by the countries in a nationally determined manner taking into account the Paris Agreement and their different national circumstances. Another major outcome of COP 28 is the agreement on the operationalization of the Loss and Damage Fund and its funding arrangements.