Opposition holds meeting to discuss Waqf Amendment Bill

A meeting of the Opposition INDIA bloc was held here on Wednesday to discuss the Waqf Amendment Bill that is set to be tabled by the BJP-led government in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The meeting held at the Parliament premises was attended by the floor leaders of the parties affiliated to the INDIA bloc in the presence of Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

During the meeting, they discussed the Waqf Amendment Bill with the floor leaders of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

Aprising about the meeting, Congress, in a post on X, wrote, “Floor leaders of the INDIA Alliance held a meeting today in the Parliament which was attended by Congress president and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.”

“During this meeting, the Waqf (Amendment) Bill was discussed at length with the floor leaders of both the Houses,” the party added.

Meanwhile, Gandhi in a social media post wrote, “Today, in the meeting we discussed in detail on the Waqf Bill to be presented in Parliament on Wednesday.”