The opposition in the Lok Sabha, resuming the discussion on ‘Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address’ , sought to corner the government on the issue of farm laws, linking of Aadhaar to voter I-card, Netaji’s statue, and the issue of Pegasus spyware among other issues.

The ruling BJP members, however, strongly defended the Modi government and enlisted the achievements of the government. They rebutted the opposition allegations saying they were wont to find fault with everything and believed in criticism for the sake of it.

Launching a frontal attack on the government, All India Trinamul Congress’ Mahua Moitra accused the Centre of discriminating against the opposition-ruled states like West Bengal and Kerala. She alleged that floats from West Bengal and Kerala were not given a place in this year’s Republic Day celebrations.

Moitra reminded the government about Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and his remarks that the government should have a neutral attitude towards all. She also slammed the government over its move to link Aadhaar to voter I-card, farm laws, Pegasus spyware and demanded the resignation of Union Minister Ajay Mishra over the Lakhimpur Kheri case.

E T Mohammed Basheer (IUML) Ponnani, said the government’s action did not match its words. Quoting from a Niti Aayog report he said that not everything is fine with the governance. He said poverty in the country had gone from bad to worse.

AM Arif CPI(M) said more than the government the Supreme Court should be praised for the achievement of the completion of 150 vaccination. He urged the government to put Supreme Court’s picture instead of the Prime Minister’s on the vaccination certificates. He said the Centre’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ campaign was mere rhetoric.

Hasnain Masoodi (J&K NC) speaking against the motion said President’s address said nothing about the government’s roadmap for the restoration of democracy in Jammu and Kashmir. He said there was no mention of the situation of unemployment in J&K or Pegasus spyware.

Manickam Tagore (INC) accused the government of discriminating against the state of Tamil Nadu. He said the government’s assurance regarding the constitution of a Chili Board for chili producers in Telengana was yet to be fulfilled. He said he would like the Prime Minister to respond to his question during his reply that if he bought Pegasus spyware from Israel and if yes at what price.

Supriya Sule (NC) said unemployment was the biggest challenge before the country today.

Pratap Rao Jhadhav (Shiv Sena) said there was nothing in the President’s address about the farmers’ suicide. He pointed out that the government could not meet the deadline of making pucca houses for identified beneficiaries by 2022 and had instead extended it to 2023. He said the sum of Rs 1.2 lakh earmarked for the purpose was inadequate.

Bhartruhari Mahtab (BJD) praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing Netaji’s contribution to the focus on his 125th birth anniversary. “Modi acted out of sheer patriotic fervor without any politics,” he said.

Responding to Trinamul Congress member Sougata Roy’s remarks earlier about the missing hologram of Netaji at India Gate, Mahtab said it might have gone with the wind but said it was a technical error and can be restored.

Speaking in favour of the motion, earlier, BJP’s Rajiv Pratab Rudy said the solar alliance proposed by the Prime Minister showed his vision beyond our times which would meet the energy needs of the world from sun. About the Congress charge of missing foreign leaders at the Republic Day function he said at the Prime Miniser’s invitation US president Barak Obama had been India’s guest at Republic Day earlier.

Krishna Pal Singh (BJP) said the opposition had nothing to say except criticize the government. Dr Sujay Vikhepatil (BJP) also spoke in favour of the motion. Sanjay Seth (BJP) talked about the success of the vaccination programme of the government. He said the government not only provided vaccines to people in the country but is also providing vaccines to other countries. He also praised the government for continuing with the free ration programme for the last 19 months.