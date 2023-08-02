Oppn approaches President to convince PM to address Parliament

Floor leaders from the Opposition bloc – Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) – on Wednesday met President Droupadi Murmu and submitted a memorandum to her on the prevailing situation in Manipur, imploring her to impress upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to urgently address the Parliament over the issue.

The Floor leaders from the Opposition bloc also sought President’s intervention in restoring normalcy to the strife-torn state.

A total of 31 members of the Opposition bloc, including the 21-member delegation of Opposition MPs, which had gone to Manipur on a two-day fact-finding mission, called on President Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

“We, the undersigned leaders of INDIA, with a profound sense of loss and anguish are humbly submitting this memorandum for your kind intervention so that the extraordinary situation confronting the state of Manipur can be redressed at the earliest and normalcy can be brought in urgently,” the memorandum said.

“The situation in Manipur has reached a critical point in the last few weeks, witnessing a complete breakdown of law and order. The shocking viral video that surfaced online has left the nation in shell shock, and it is evident that the state administration and police have failed to address the matter promptly.

The delayed response of over two months to take cognizance and apprehend the accused has compounded the severity of the issue. Subsequently, it has come to light that the said incident is only one of the several cases of atrocities against women,” it said.

Seeking the President’s intervention for peace to return in Manipur, the Opposition leaders, in the memorandum said, “We urgently request your kind intervention to establish peace and harmony in the state without any further delay. Accountability for the devastation of the past 92 days must be determined. Both the Union government and the state government must fulfil their duty to provide justice to the affected communities. We implore you to press upon the Prime Minister to urgently address the Parliament on the prevailing situation in Manipur, followed by a detailed and comprehensive discussion on the matter.”

“Your esteemed support and intervention are crucial in alleviating the suffering of the people of Manipur and restoring normalcy to the state. Thank you for your kind attention to this pressing matter,” the memorandum added.

Talking to mediapersons after meeting the President, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, “We apprised her of the situation in Manipur based on the inputs of 21 MPs of the alliance who visited the state.”

He said the delegation also submitted a memorandum to the President on the incidents taking place there, especially the atrocities against women and how two women were stripped and paraded. It also elaborates on how over 5,000 houses were set on fire, more than 200 lives lost and over 500 injured. Around 60,000 have taken refuge in the relief camps, the Congress leader said.

“The people in relief camps are not getting proper water, food and there is no proper medical facility for the ill,” he highlighted.

“Therefore, we had gone to draw President Murmu’s attention on the Manipur issue. She has assured to look into it. We wanted to tell the people of the country after a discussion on Manipur in Parliament under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha and in Lok Sabha through adjournment motion. In the Rajya Sabha, 65 people have given notices under rule 267, but the government is rejecting and not allowing us to speak,” the Congress leader said.

He further said that in the Lok Sabha when the adjournment motion was not taken up, a no confidence motion had to be moved.

“But they have decided to keep it for the last days of the session. The intention is not to give much importance, no discussion and not giving time and they will go after replying as the House will be adjourned,” he said referring to the Lok Sabha taking up the no confidence motion on August 8 and the Prime Minister reply on August 10.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament is set to conclude on August 11.

He also said that in the Rajya Sabha, when “we are raising the issue, but are not allowed to speak”.

“And when I raise to speak my microphone is switched off within seconds.This shows they don’t want to follow the democratic process and it is reason why we are fighting unitedly,” Kharge said.

“When the two communities were fighting, the Prime Minister should have visited Manipur. It’s been 92 days, he should have spoken to the people,” he said.

He also said that there are many examples of discussion taken up under Rule 267 but the government is not ready to listen.

“The violence in Haryana is happening in front of their eyes. It is happening within 100 km of the PMO. If the government cannot take note of the riots and violence in Haryana, we also apprised the President about it too,” Kharge added.

Asked about the main demand of the INDIA parties, Kharge said, “Main demand is that the prime minister goes to Manipur and speak to people and take steps to restore peace.”