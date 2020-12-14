Chief minister Yogi Adityanath during his visit to Meerut on Sunday attacked the Opposition parties for conspiring to destablise the country taking advantage of the ongoing farmers movement.

The CM was in Meerut to inaugurate the library of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Agriculture University. He laid the foundation of different projects and held a meeting with rank and files of the BJP in view of the forthcoming panchayat election in the state.

While addressing the gathering at the agriculture university premises, the chief minister issued an alert to the agitating farmers against the trap laid by the Opposition parties.

He said the Opposition is irritated as PM Modi has put the country on road to development. The poor and farmers on PM’s priority list. The Opposition, on the other hand, doesn’t want development of them and the country.

“The government has ensured payment to sugarcane farmers and they are receiving money in their bank accounts. Also the farmers are availing advantage of welfare schemes introduced by our governments, including crop insurance,” he claimed. The government has abolished Section 370 in Kashmir and resolved the issue of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The middlemen, who used to exploit farmers, have been removed from the system for their betterment, he said and blamed the Opposition for hatching conspiracy against the government.

He charged the Opposition parties of demanding the release of those who had been indulged in anti-national activities taking advantage of farmers’ movement.

The CM suggested the farmers resolve the issue through dialogues and not agitation.

The CM’s arrival was delayed by several hours due to bad weather. His chopper could not land due to poor visibilty and routed to Ghaziabad from where he took the road route. On his arrival he planted a sapling before attending the programme.