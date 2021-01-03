As the YSRCP government retaliated by removing former TDP minister P Ashok Gajapathi Raju from the temple board at Ramateertham in Vizianagaram district for failing to protect the idol desecrated by miscreants in the latest attack on temples in Andhra Pradesh there was considerable ruckus today by TDP and BJP supporters after police allowed ruling party MP Vijaya Sai Reddy to visit the temple while holding up Opposition members including former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu who finally arrived to find the temple doors locked.

The idol of Rama was found with its head severed and the cut off portion was found on the premises of another temple. The incident took place on the night of 28 December and caused outrage across the state.

The YSRCP leaders have blamed the TDP chief and his son for allegedly conspiring to divert public attention from the welfare schemes launched by the chief minister.

The endowment department today issued an order blaming former TDP MP and union minister P Ashok Gajapathi Raju for failing “to discharge his legitimate duties and address the issues relating to the security aspects of the temple and failed to take steps to prevent the vandalisation of Lord Rama’s idol in Sri Rama Swamy Devasthanam, Ramateertham.”

It went on to read: “After careful examination of the matter and in exercise of the powers conferred u/s 28 of Andhra Pradesh Charitable and Hindu Religious Institutions and the Endowments Act 30/87the government hereby remove Shri P Ashok Gajapathi Raju s/o late P Vijaya Rama Gajapathi Raju from the post of FFM/chairman of the Trust Board for the following 3 Temples.”

Apart from Rama Swamy Devasthanam in Ramateertham Raju was removed from the boards of two more temples in Vizianagaram and East Godavari districts.”

Meanwhile, the police stopped the convoy of Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu at Nellimarla in Vizianagaram.

TDP activists pelted footwear and stones at the vehicle of YSRCP MP Vijaya Sai Reddy while it was parked at the temple premises during his visit. When Naidu later arrived at the temple he found the doors locked but spoke to the priests and visited the other temple where the severed head was found.

Later on, he held a public meeting where he blamed the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, a practising Christian for the attacks on temples and wondered why the police have failed to nab the culprits.

Vijaya Sai Reddy, in turn blamed Naidu alleging that he has conspired to damage the image of the government. BJP supporters also entered into a ruckus trying to force their way through the police barricade to the temple.

“Visit of Vijaya Sai Reddy to Ramateertham is a whitewash. An MP has nothing much to do as it is a law and order issue. No minister has paid visit yet. Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who also heads law and order department is silent on temple attacks. Why? Government must answer, not someone representing the ruling party,” said Sunil Deodhar, BJP’s national secretary and co-in charge of Andhra Pradesh.