Op Sindoor: Northeast CMs laud cross-border action amid India-Pak tension

Chief ministers from northeast India have voiced emphatic support for Operation Sindoor, a bold cross-border strike launched by the Indian armed forces on May 7 targeting terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The operation comes in retaliation to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 tourists and injured many others — one of the deadliest attacks in recent years.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to X with a terse but emotionally charged message: “जय हिन्द #OperationSindoor”.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma declared, “India remembers and India fights back. There is no room for terrorism. Jai Hind.”

Sikkim’s Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang called the operation a reflection of India’s “unwavering resolve,” adding, “Their courage protects our sovereignty and delivers justice to the grieving mothers of this nation.”

Former Manipur CM N. Biren Singh, said, “The wounds of Pahalgam still ache, but today, justice has begun to answer. Jai Hind!”

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu kept it simple and stirring, “भारत माता की जय #OperationSindoor.”

Tripura CM Manik Saha echoed nationalistic fervor with, “Jai Hind Bharat Mata Ki Jai.”

The latest military action marks a dramatic escalation in the already fraught relationship between India and Pakistan. The two nations have witnessed a precarious calm since the 2019 Balakot airstrikes, but the Pahalgam attack has jolted Indian security agencies into heightened preparedness.