Oommen Chandy’s daughter says ‘no’ to politics

As speculation is rife over whom the Congress would choose to replace late Oommen Chandy in Puthuppally constituency, which he represented for 53 years, Achu Oommen, daughter of the former Chief Minister, on Sunday said that she would not join active politics and that she would prefer to live as Oommen Chandy’s daughter.

Speaking to media persons in Kottayam, Achu Oommen said: “Not into active politics. I’m Oommen Chandy’s daughter and that is the label I wish to live with.”

Achu Oommen’s statement that she did not want to enter politics gave a boost to her brother Chandy Oommen’s candidature in Puthuppally bypoll.

“Chandy Oommen is a deserving candidate but that decision is with the Congress party,” said Achu Oommen.

After father, Chandy is the politician in the family. Appa’s position was that children should come into politics with their own talent, she added

“I didn’t think I would have to give an answer so quickly. It has not even been a week since Appa departed us. But clarity was needed, to avoid creating unnecessary controversy. I have lived in the shadow of Oommen Chandy for so long. I want to live only as his daughter from now on. I have no intention of entering active politics. I have no desire. I am a person living abroad. I am settled there with my family. I am hearing things that I have never even dreamt of,” she said.

Achu Oommen’s clarification came against the backdrop of the speculation that the Congress will choose Achu Oommen to replace late Oommen Chandy in Puthuppally constituency.

Earlier on Sunday morning, KPCC president K Sudhakaran had said that someone from Congress stalwart Oommen Chandy’s family would replace the late leader as the party candidate in Puthuppally constituency.

However, Sudhakaran later in a press note reversed his statement and said: “I did not say the candidate would be from Oommen Chandy’s family. I meant we would discuss it with his family.”