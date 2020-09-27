The Director-General of World Health Organisation (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Sunday praised the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his speech at the 75th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) mentioning India’s pledge to use the vaccine-production capacity to help all humanity.

Taking it to twitter, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “Thank you for your commitment to solidarity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Only together, by mobilizing our forces and resources jointly for the common good, can we end the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Thank you for your commitment to solidarity, 🇮🇳 Prime Minister @narendramodi. Only together, by mobilizing our forces and resources jointly for the common good, can we end the #COVID19 pandemic. #UNGA @PMOIndia @CDMissionIndia @IndiaUNNewYorkhttps://t.co/UgHjNgmKlM — Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) September 26, 2020

Talking about the COVID-19 pandemic, PM Modi had said, “So many people lost their life’s savings, had to leave their homes. The world is fighting Corona for the last 8-9 months. Where is the UN in this fight?”

He asked the UN to do more in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. “India can help in bringing the world out of the coronavirus crisis with mass vaccine distribution once all trials are completed successfully. As the largest vaccine-producing country of the world, I want to give one more assurance to the global community today. India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting this crisis,” he said.

This year’s UN General Assembly is being held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic and world leaders are delivering their speeches in a pre-recorded video format.

Prime Minister Modi’s address was a pre-recorded video broadcast at the UNGA hall in New York.